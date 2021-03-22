Progress Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 22nd (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Progress Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) quiet period will end on Monday, March 22nd. Progress Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of PGRWU opened at $9.93 on Monday. Progress Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Progress Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

