Principle Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,907 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,302,000 after buying an additional 151,859 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after buying an additional 2,417,177 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,580,000 after buying an additional 80,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of COP stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of -46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

