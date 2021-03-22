Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 30,440 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,941,000. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises 0.8% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after acquiring an additional 478,782 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 234,751 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after acquiring an additional 233,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 185,676 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,479,000 after acquiring an additional 173,737 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.67.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 15.66%.
Old Dominion Freight Line Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
