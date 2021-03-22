Principle Wealth Partners LLC Invests $3.08 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $88.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.53. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

