Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 417.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $514.40 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.17 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $536.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $227.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

