Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 6.1% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $45,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,061,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,155,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,661,000 after acquiring an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $252.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.40 and its 200 day moving average is $244.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

