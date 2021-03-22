Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.72. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

