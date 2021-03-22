Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 369.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,403 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $103.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $198.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

