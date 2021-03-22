Principle Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 153.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 561,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $120,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 45,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $268.01 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $267.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Several analysts have commented on NSC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.96.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.