Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT stock opened at $225.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.64 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.19. The company has a market capitalization of $122.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

