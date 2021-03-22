Primas (PST) Trading Up 11.7% This Week

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Primas has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $10.58 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.79 or 0.00343133 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

Buying and Selling Primas

