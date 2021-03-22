PressOne Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.83 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, PressOne has traded 62.1% higher against the dollar. PressOne has a market capitalization of $15.83 million and $7,397.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PressOne token can currently be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00051038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00017741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.63 or 0.00641721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00023798 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About PressOne

PRS is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PressOne Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

