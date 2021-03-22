Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes $13.15 Million Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 241,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,147,000. Atlas Air Worldwide comprises approximately 0.3% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Atlas Air Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAWW opened at $59.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,148 shares of company stock worth $6,507,585. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAWW. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

