Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,908 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 137,757 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 244,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRG. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $39.00 on Monday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

