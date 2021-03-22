Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 90,597 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,597 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Everi worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Everi by 6,631.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 321,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Everi by 432.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 3.08. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $52,162.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,836.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,584 shares of company stock worth $1,026,865 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

