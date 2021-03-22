Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale cut Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Prada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Prada from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of PRDSY stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600. Prada has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

