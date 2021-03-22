PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,660.00

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and last traded at GBX 1,660 ($21.69), with a volume of 2829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,640 ($21.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,409.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,235.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £691.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile (LON:PPH)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

