Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:POWI traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.64. 5,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,877. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.72. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $212,122.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $122,479.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,563.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,942 shares of company stock worth $6,444,383 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

