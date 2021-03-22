Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

POAHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS POAHY traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.67. 9,264,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,638. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

