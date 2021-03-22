Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

POAHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $10.67 on Friday. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

