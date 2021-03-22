Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €75.31 ($88.60).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

ETR:PAH3 opened at €86.34 ($101.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 12.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.95. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a fifty-two week high of €90.30 ($106.24). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €67.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.97.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.