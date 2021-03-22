PolySwarm Reaches Market Cap of $11.27 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $11.27 million and $37,969.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00050928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00017441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.09 or 0.00644088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00068788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00023586 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PolySwarm Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

