PolySwarm (NCT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $51,861.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $11.28 million and $51,861.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00050568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00018093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.27 or 0.00633063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00067928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00024012 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

