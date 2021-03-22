PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.72.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGS. Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.66.
Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $10.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at $1,802,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
About PlayAGS
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
