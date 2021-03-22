PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.72.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGS. Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.66.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.48 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at $1,802,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

