Plaisance Capital LLC Takes Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000. RenaissanceRe accounts for 1.9% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.57.

NYSE:RNR opened at $162.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $120.19 and a 52-week high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.77%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

