Plaisance Capital LLC Sells 4,160 Shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)

Plaisance Capital LLC reduced its stake in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Atento worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atento by 3,584.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 193,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

ATTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Atento stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Atento S.A. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Atento had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atento S.A. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

