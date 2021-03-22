Plaisance Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 25,910 VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises 1.2% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $48.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

