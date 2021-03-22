Plaisance Capital LLC Cuts Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Plaisance Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,625 shares during the quarter. The St. Joe accounts for approximately 7.0% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The St. Joe by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The St. Joe by 189.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $23,482,618.00. Insiders have sold 733,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,957,191 over the last three months. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The St. Joe stock opened at $46.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.09 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

