Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of PAGP opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SL Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 59,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 29,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

