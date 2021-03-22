Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.77.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $9.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 385,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 57.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 480,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 174,941 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 26,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 67.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.