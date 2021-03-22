Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.85 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

MFIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $183.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.02. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,046,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

