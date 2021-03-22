Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PING shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of PING opened at $23.11 on Monday. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. Analysts predict that Ping Identity will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,095,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 12,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $362,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,355.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,901 shares of company stock worth $6,581,893. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Ping Identity by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in Ping Identity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 105,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ping Identity by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Ping Identity by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.