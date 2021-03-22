Phoenix Global One Day Volume Reaches $5.33 Million (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded up 48.7% against the US dollar. One Phoenix Global token can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Phoenix Global has a market capitalization of $74.37 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.29 or 0.00464793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00064199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050646 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00016944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.64 or 0.00138492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.72 or 0.00644663 BTC.

Phoenix Global Profile

Phoenix Global is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,499,032,137 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

