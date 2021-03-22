PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ (PHAS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

PHAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $111.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.85.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,134,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 52,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 42,674 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 38,976 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

