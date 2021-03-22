Perpetual Protocol Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for $8.32 or 0.00014371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $181.25 million and $27.65 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.09 or 0.00461562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00065193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.22 or 0.00138638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00056977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.83 or 0.00760082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00075231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.