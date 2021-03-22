Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives $63.60 Average PT from Analysts

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of PRFT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.32. 7,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $63.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $32,109,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Perficient by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,632 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,477 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Perficient by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 121,646 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 421,155 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 115,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after buying an additional 115,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.