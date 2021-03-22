Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,670 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.29% of Penumbra worth $18,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Penumbra by 0.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Penumbra by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $266.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -988.07 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $314.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.29.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $872,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,439.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total transaction of $2,558,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,403,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,115 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,197 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

