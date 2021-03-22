Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to post $153.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.70 million. Penumbra reported sales of $137.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $680.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $680.20 million to $680.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $800.01 million, with estimates ranging from $798.21 million to $801.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.29.

Penumbra stock opened at $266.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.13. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $314.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -988.07 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $872,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,439.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 539,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,964,041.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,115 shares of company stock worth $6,045,197 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth $1,743,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Penumbra by 561.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

