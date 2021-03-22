Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 118.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $71.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.82 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,821,485.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $2,441,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 643,852 shares of company stock valued at $51,288,004. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

