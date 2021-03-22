Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,358 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in RE/MAX by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in RE/MAX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in RE/MAX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in RE/MAX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RE/MAX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,568,000 after purchasing an additional 79,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other RE/MAX news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,204 shares of company stock worth $128,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

RMAX opened at $40.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $745.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. As a group, analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RMAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

