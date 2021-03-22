Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $345,000 Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after purchasing an additional 207,824 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $2,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.69.

NYSE FRC opened at $168.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.74 and its 200-day moving average is $138.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

