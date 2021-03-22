Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iRobot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 5,146.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.63.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $119.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $36.99 and a 52-week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $1,240,630.75. Insiders have sold 84,045 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,222 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

