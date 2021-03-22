Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $285,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $39.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $163.84 billion, a PE ratio of 107.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $41.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.96.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

