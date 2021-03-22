Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 34,079 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 528.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,079 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 52,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $11.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.65.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSW shares. TheStreet upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

