Pennant Investors LP Acquires 440,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pennant Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 167.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for approximately 9.4% of Pennant Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pennant Investors LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $29,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,004,443. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69. General Motors has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,734,286.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,994.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,617 shares of company stock valued at $9,518,306 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

