Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.68.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

