PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $112.00

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 111.40 ($1.46), with a volume of 67741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £66.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.18.

PCI-PAL Company Profile (LON:PCIP)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

