Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Patterson Companies worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after buying an additional 67,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.08. 6,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,508. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $36.88.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

