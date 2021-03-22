Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.32.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ PASG traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,964. Passage Bio has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $38.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $39,013.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PASG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Passage Bio by 591.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Passage Bio by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin for the treatment of FTD caused by a deficiency of progranulin; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase, for infantile Krabbe disease.

