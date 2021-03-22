Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138,238 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.59% of Parker-Hannifin worth $557,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Albar Capital Ltd grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 56,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,549,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $311.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.31. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.51 and a 12-month high of $321.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.80.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

